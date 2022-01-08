Covid-19: NMMC to start 'precaution dose' for health workers and elderlies from Jan 10

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will start the special drive for a "precaution" dose of the Covid vaccine from January 10 at four hospitals and 23 Urban health posts across the city.

In the special drive, frontline workers, health workers and senior citizens with comorbidities will be given the booster dose of Covid vaccines.

Abhijit Bangar, the municipal commissioner said that the civic body had already prepared the plan soon after the decision was made last month. “Starting from January 10, frontline workers, health workers and citizens above 60 years with comorbidities will be given the precaution dose,” said Bangar.

He added that special arrangements have been made at civic hospitals in Vashi, Nerul, Airoli and Turbhe along with 23 health posts.

“Citizens who fall under the category mentioned and completed 9 months or 39 weeks of their second dose can take the precaution dose,” said an official from the civic health department. It means that the beneficiaries who have received a second dose of the Covid vaccine on or before 12 April 2021 will be eligible for the precautionary dose from 10 January 2022 onwards.

Meanwhile, the civic body has a target to complete the vaccination drive of children between 15 and 18 years. “We are getting good response from children as a total of 27,921 children of this age group were vaccinated in the first three days,” said the official.

He added that vaccination of students or children is being carried out at 206 schools a total of 72,823 students have been enrolled.

So far, under the NMMC area, a total of 12,58,479 citizens above 18 years of age have taken the first dose of the Covid vaccine, and 9,83,399 citizens or 89 per cent have taken both doses of covid vaccine.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 07:30 PM IST