Thane: UMC gears up to build 100% cement-concrete roads after MMRDA's approval of Rs 150 crore

Thane: The Mumbai Metropolitan Road Development Authority (MMRDA) has issued tenders for work on six main routes with a fund of Rs 150 crore in the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) jurisdiction, informed UMC deputy commissioner Ashok Naikwade on Monday, October 31.

The UMC administration is in a full-fledged preparation mode to make all the roads in Ulhasnagar cement-concrete. At present, more than 60 per cent of the roads in the city are cement-concrete.

Funding under Suvarna Jayanti Urban Development Scheme

UMC deputy commissioner Ashok Naikwade said, "The UMC under the Suvarna Jayanti Urban Development Scheme has received a fund of Rs 243 crore. If the work is approved, the roads in Ulhasnagar will be in a good condition."

"The Ulhasnagar civic body spends crores of rupees every year on road repair and pothole filling. If the roads are constructed, crores of road expenses can be saved," said UMC commissioner Aziz Shaikh.

The civic chief said that the civic body is trying to complete the city development work on time and most of the development work will be complete before new year.

