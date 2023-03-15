Thane: UMC chief registers case against one for building shops on civic body's land

Thane: The Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) commissioner Aziz Shaikh on Tuesday, March 14 registered a case against person named Tillu Ahuja for illegally constructing two shops on the open space of the UMC at Sonar Gali in Ulhasnagar. The illegal construction was going on in the municipal vacant land where there was an old public toilet.

UMC chief Aziz Shaikh has ordered UMC encroachment chief Ganesh Shimpi to take strict action in case of encroachment on municipal property.

Earlier, in the first week of March, a video of illegal construction on the site of the municipal toilet in Sonar Galli of Ulhasnagar municipal ward committee number- 2 went viral on social media. UMC chief Aziz Sheikh, additional commissioner Jamir Lengarekar, and encroachment head Ganesh Shimpi took notice of it and immediately took demolition action on the construction. It was revealed that the said illegal construction was erected during the weekly holiday. After that, the municipal corporation started investigating the builder. In the inspection by the municipal officials, it was found that a person named Tillu Ahuja had made illegal construction.

Jamir Lengarekar, additional commissioner, UMC said, "According to the order of UMC chief Aziz Sheikh, a proposal was prepared to file a case against Tillu Ahuja under Section 52, 53, 54 of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act and Section 397 (a) of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act. I ordered the assistant commissioner Jethanand Karamchandani to file a complaint in the case of illegal construction on municipal property."

Lengarekar added, "To prevent further encroachment at the said place, a board of the Municipal Corporation was also put up at the construction site which was evicted on March 8.

Dilip Fulpagare, senior police inspector, at Ulhasnagar police station said, "Based on the complaint from the UMC officials against Tillu Ahuja regarding illegal construction on the municipal corporation property, we have registered the case under relevant sections and are further investigating the case."

The UMC chief has ordered all the ward officials and encroachment chiefs to take similar strict action against all the illegal constructions on the Ulhasnagar civic body property. He said that illegal construction or encroachment on any municipal property will not be tolerated.

Meanwhile, the role of the UMC commissioner has shocked the land mafia in the city.