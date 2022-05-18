Thane: Two youths trying to commit theft in SRA building fall off from 8th floor; one dies, other seriously injured

Thane: One of the two youths who went to steal electrical goods in the slum rehabilitation scheme (SRA) unoccupied building in Khambalpada area of Dombivli on Monday night slipped and fell while getting down from the duct of the building. One youth died after falling from the eight floor of the building while his associate was seriously injured.

"The incident took place on Monday night," said Assistant Commissioner of Police, Jay More.

The name of the deceased youth is Mohammad Bhatkar and while his injured associate has been identified as Arfaah Pinjari. Tilaknagar police have registered a case of theft and accidental death.

According to Jay More, assistant commissioner of police, "The KDMC has built houses for the urban poor at Khambalpada under the slum rehabilitation scheme. The municipal corporation has not yet allotted these houses as the "Zhopu" project is disputed one and the case is going on. Thieves regularly steal windows, doors, electrical appliances, and water pipes from these homes. The stolen windows, doors, electrical appliances and other parts in the houses in this unoccupied building have become a source of income for thieves and scrap dealers.

At midnight on Monday, Mohammed and Arfaah went to one of the house on 8th floor to steal electrical equipment. While attempting the theft there was some noise and it was noticed by the guard of the building. Fearing that they would be caught, both Mohammed and Arfaah hurried to come down from the duct of the building. While coming down Mohammed's foot slipped off and he fell to the ground from the eighth floor. Mohammed died on the spot while Arfaah who followed him was injured."

Office More further added, "We have registered a case in this regard on the complaint of the guard of the building."

"Mohammed was a notorious criminal and he was charged with theft in several police stations. Arfaah, who is seriously injured is undergoing treatment at the hospital. He will be arrested and questioned once he recovers" concluded More.

