Thane: Two years after COVID-19 restriction, celebration of Holi sees cases of assault and fight

Citizens celebrated Holi festival with joy after ending two years restriction amid locodown due to COVID-19. However celebration was seen with the cases of assault and fight that took place at different places either by miscreants or by citizens.

If the figure provided by Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Memorial hospital is to be believed around 80 Medico-legal cases (MLC) were reported at the hospital on the Holi celebration day.

The hospital had even put up board information that no new OPD patients will be treated as it was the Holi celebration day on March 18. Footfall started increasing after the holi burning started on Thursday night.

Bhimrao Jadhav, the dean of the Kalwa hospital said since Thursday night to Friday 3 pm around 39 MLC were reported in the hospital. "We gave treatment to all the people who came with injuries," added Jadhav.

Yogesh More, Chief Medical officer of the Kalwa hospital who was on duty from 3 pm on Friday said, "From 3 pm to 9:30 pm around 41 MLC were reported. Most of them were assault cases over holiday celebrations. The treatment of the patients was going on. Where few suffered stitches, few were given first aid and others are undergoing treatment. We treated each and every patient coming to the hospital," added More.

The Kalwa hospital had most of the crowd from Mumbra, Kalwa, Digha, Airoli and a few adjoining slums who had fought in the influence of alcohol.

A senior police officer from Thane police said, "Most of the police stations with slums in the jurisdiction had cases of people fighting over no reason. Or over past rivalry and taking revenge," said the police officer.

One of the cases was registered in Mumbra police station where complainant Sunil Maurya 24, a resident of Diva was playing holi with his friends Suraj Prajapati and brother Anil and Ranjeet Maurya. While, on other side the accused including Manoj Gaud, Manoj Salvi 33, Chandan Dubey and Vikas were playing holi. "A balloon thrown by Ranjeet Maurya hit Chandan Dubey and his friend. Taking past rivalry Dubey hit a bucket on Maurya's face and assaulted him. When the complainant Sunil Maurya went to question them about the assault. They four accused assaulted black and blue," said a police officer from Mumbra police station.

The police said the accused stabbed Sunil and his brother Anil Maurya with a sharp knife. While, the accused Manoj Gaud hit Sunil with a wooden ply who suffered injuries.

A case has been registered at Mumbra police station under section 307, 323, 504, 506 (2) and 34 of the Indian penal code. The police have arrested two people in the case.



(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 09:34 PM IST