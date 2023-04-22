Thane: Two women held under POCSO Act for forcing minors into flesh trade

The Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) in Thane, on Thursday, arrested two women for allegedly pushing two minor girls into flesh trade. The women were apprehended at Anil Palace Lodging and Boarding in Kalyan.

Senior police inspector Mahesh Patil said a tip-off was received from social activist Binu Varghese that the women were bringing in two girls aged 17 years to sell for Rs1.5 lakh each.

A trap was laid with a decoy customer at the lodge and the girls were rescued. The arrested women have been identified as Anju Sisodia and Sonia Sisodia, both 35 years old and residents of Koparkhairane in Navi Mumbai.

On interrogation, they said they got involved in flesh trade as they had no source of income. The Mahatma Phule Chowk police station in Kalyan has registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.