Thane: Two snatchers with pistol and five live cartridges arrested from Bhiwandi during patrolling

Thane: Two thieves with pistol and five live cartridges from Bhiwandi | FPJ

Thane: Amid the rising cases of theft, chain and mobile snatching in the Bhiwandi area, two accused with one pistol and five live cartridges were arrested on Wednesday during patrolling by the Shantinagar police.

Deputy commissioner of police Yogesh Chavan and assistant commissioner of police Kishore Khairnar had instructed the police officials to increase the patrolling in the area.

Police informer helped catch the culprits

Police Sub-Inspector Nilesh Jadhav along with his team Tushar Vade and Kiran Mohite of the Shantinagar police were patrolling the Temghar Pipeline area when Vade caught two suspects carrying a pistol and cartridges. The accused were pointing pistols at the passers-by on the road from Bhadvad Naka to Sonale.

A police informer had informed the police that the suspects were forcibly stealing gold chains, money and mobile phones in the area them and with the intention of causing an ambush during the upcoming Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation elections, they had also taken supari to kill someone.

Trap laid for snatchers from Laxman Mhatre Chowk to Bhiwandi

Soon after receiving the information the police team informed the Senior Police Inspector Kiran Kumar Kabadi on phone and under his guidance, the police team laid a trap from Laxman Mhatre Chowk, Bhadwad Village, Bhiwandi, and arrested Ashish Adityanath Srivastava (36) and Shubham Virendra Mishra (25). Both are residents of Bhadwad Village Bhiwandi and are originally from Uttar Pradesh.

A pistol along with five live cartridges and a two-wheeler used for crime worth Rs 82,500 have been seized from them. Kiran Kumar Kabadi, senior police inspector said, "A case has been registered against both the accused at Shantinagar Police Station and they have been arrested under various IPC sections. The accused Ashish Adityanath Srivastava is a regular offender and two cases of burglary and theft have been registered against him at Shirur Police Station in Pune district. He used to work in Bhiwandi to install Tata Sky Dish."