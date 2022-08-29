Thane: Six arrested for chain snatching, valuables worth Rs 4,80,000 recovered | Photo: Prashant Narvekar

The Rabodi police in Thane district succeeded in arresting six gangs of chain snatchers, recovering valuables worth Rs 4,80,000 from them. The accused used to target the senior citizens for chain snatching said a police official from Rabodi police station on Monday.

Mamta D'Souza, a senior police inspector with Rabodi police station, said, " On August 5, 2022, a case was registered at Rabodi police station regarding chain snatching by two senior citizens. We initiated the investigation because the cases of chain snatchings were increasing in Rabodi police station jurisdiction in the last few months. We formed a team, who received a tip-off from close sources that the main accused involved in chain snatching would be coming to Rabodi to meet his accomplices. Accordingly, we laid a trap at Rabodi in Thane on Sunday and arrested Pratik Dattatray Sitarparav alias Bhavdya (22). We interrogated Pratik, who informed us about his accomplice, Rohit Ramesh Chaubey (27) with whom he was involved in chain snatching cases."

D'Souza further added, "We came to know from sources that Rohit Chaubey would be coming to Teen Hath Naka in Thane on Sunday, so we laid a trap and arrested him there and further interrogated him. He confessed to the crime and informed us about his two other accomplices—Sagar Dinesh Wagh (24) and Mahesh Wagh (22)-and both were arrested from Kalwa. They used to sell the jewellery to Wasim Makandar (28) and Purnachand Maiti (41). We have also arrested Makandar and Maiti. We have recovered jewellery and one bike worth Rs 4,80,000 from them."

The Rabodi police also recovered valuables worth Rs 4,80,000 from them. | Photo: Prashant Narvekar

"All the accused are history sheeter 8 cases have been registered against Pratik, while 19 cases against Rohit and 10 cases in Sagar, while on Manoj, Wasim and Purnachand, three cases have been registered at various police stations. We have registered a case under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 392 and 34 against them" informed D'Souza.