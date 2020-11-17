Thane: Two minors injured in a blast in sewage tank; suffer major burn injuries

Thane: Two Injured due to blast in a sewage tank on Tuesday in Thane.

The incident took place at building number 1, Shivshakti society, near Pokhran Road number 2 in Chitalsar area of Thane.

"Aryan Gurav, 12 and Vihan Vichare, 08, have received major burn injuries and have shifted to nearby hospital in Thane. Further investigation is on," informed RDMC official.

According to the official, the local police and regional disaster management cell (RDMC) team has reached the spot following the alert call.

More details awaited.