Thane: Two held for firing at labourer contractor

The Thane crime branch unit 5 on Sunday arrested two accused who fired bullets on a Thane-based labour contractor at Ghodbunder road on Saturday.

In the wee hours of Saturday, five persons allegedly fired bullets over a dispute with a labour contractor at Lodha IT park. The accused were unhappy about the fact that the victim Ganesh Kokate (33) a labour contractor received the contract.

The contractor, who escaped the murder attempt made registered a complaint with the Thane crime branch on Sunday and soon the police swung into action.

V Ghodke, senior police inspector, crime branch unit 5, Thane said, "The complainant, Ganesh Kokate (33), is a resident of Ghodbunder area and on Saturday at around 3:45 am when he was going from Kalher in Bhiwandi to Ghodbunder road in his car, one of the five accused Ganesh Indulkar, who is a history-sheeter took out a gun and fired at Kokate abruptly. However, Kokate managed to save himself and he rushed to the Chitalsar police station and filed a case against five persons. The accused wanted to kill the labour contractor."

Besides Ganesh Indulkar, the others accused have been identified as Nilesh Shinde, Akshay Karande, Nikhil Yadav and Avinash alias Ambat. The reason behind the attack was that Kokate received a Mathadi labour contract of the Lodha IT Park.

Ghodke said, "Soon after the incident was reported at Chitalsar police station, three teams were formed to arrest the accused. We arrested Avinash alias Ambat (23) and Nikhil Yadav (31), both residents of Thane. They have been arrested for an attempt to murder and have been handed over to the Chitalsar police station. Further investigation is underway."

Chitalsar police station senior police inspector Sulabha Patil said, "The crime branch unit 5 of Thane have arrested the two accused who fired at labour contractor on Saturday. We are investigating the case and soon we will also arrest the rest three."

