Thane: Two girls set ablaze by their own father die in hospital

Thane: Two girls, who were allegedly burnt alive by their father, died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Thane district on Monday, police said.

Sameera Shantaram Patil, 14, and her sister Samiksha, 11, suffered 91% burns in a fire at their house in Bopar area of Dombivili on Saturday morning.

Their mother Preeti, 35, died of burn wounds on Sunday, an official said. According to fire department officials, the blaze had erupted at 5.30 am on Saturday, but they were informed about it around 8.30 am, after a delay of three hours.

A probe has revealed that the accused was having an affair with another woman and was harassing his wife and daughters.