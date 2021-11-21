Thane: Two dead in separate road accidents

Thane: In two different accidents near Mumbra and Thane, two people were reportedly dead. Both were riding a motorcycle and were rammed by a heavy vehicle. The Mumbra and Kapurbawdi police have registered a rash driving and negligence case against the heavy vehicle.



The police said the first incident took place on Mumbra bypass near Lal Qila hotel, Y junction, Mumbra. The incident took place on the wee hours of Saturday at 12:20am. The complainant Nasrin Javed Khan, 32, was traveling on a motorcycle along with the deceased Alim Naeem Kapse, 25. Both, working in a catering business, were heading back to their residence. "Alim was riding the motorcycle MH 06 AT 9919 heading to Rashid compound. When incidentally the back tyre of the motorcycle got punctured and Alim lost control. Both of them fell down on the road. The motorcycle was on Alim, so he was trying to move aside. When a trailer coming from the Y junction rammed him and fled away from the spot. He was shifted to a private hospital, where the doctor declared him dead," said a police officer from Mumbra police station.

The police said the second incident took place November 20, Saturday at 3:15pm on Nashik-Mumbai highway towards Ghodbunder road, near Golden dying naka, Majiwada junction in Thane. "The deceased Anil Rajkumar Chauhan, 37, a resident of Bhiwandi was riding in his motorcycle MH 04 JG 8116. Chauhan was hit by trailer WB 03 D 6455, when he came under the back tire and succumbed to his injuries. He had suffered serious head injuries," said a police officer from Kapurbawdi police station.

In both the cases the Mumbra and Kapurbawdi police have registered cases for rash driving and negligence under sections of the Indian penal code and section of the Motor Vehicle Act. "While, the Mumbra police have registered a case against an unknown vehicle. The Kapurbawdi police have registered a case against Deepak Kumar Pandey, 30," said a police officer.



Published on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 10:18 PM IST