Thane: Two bike riders, hit by vehicle from behind, die in different accidents

Two people succumbed to their injuries in two different incidents held in Mumbra and Kapurbawdi. The police said in both the cases the deceased were riding motorcycles and were hit by a tempo and a heavy vehicle from the behind. The Mumbra and Kapurbawdi police have registered a negligence and rash driving case and are investigating the matter further.

The police said the first incident took place on Monday at 11:30am near Y junction, below flyover bridge, Mumbra. The deceased Rampyare Mevaram Prajapati 46, a resident of Ganesh nagar in Badlapur west was going from Kalyan phata to Mumbra for some work.

"Prajapati was riding his motorcycle MH 05 EB 8824 towards Mumbra. He was rammed by a tempo GA 04 T 5172 from the rear. Even after Prajapati was wearing a helmet, when he came under the back tyres and suffered serious head injuries. He was shifted to an civic hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries," said a police officer.



The Mumbra police said the tempo driver Salamuddin Nasruddin Khan 49, a resident of Jharkhand was arrested for negligence and rash driving.



Second incident took place near Kapurbawdi flyover on Ghodbunder road towards Nashik Mumbai road in Thane. The incident took place on January 2, Sunday night at 11:25pm. The deceased Bharat Pradeep Jadhav 35, was riding motorcycle MH 04 GW 1583, when he was hit by an unknown heavy vehicle that rammed him.

"Jadhav fell on the road and suffered serious injuries. The unknown driver fled away from the spot without helping the deceased in taking to hospital and giving treatment. Nearby locals who noticed the deceased, in a pool of blood, shifted him to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead," said a police officer from Kapurbawdi police station.



While Mumbra police have arrested the accused, the Kapurbawdi police are yet to trace the unknown driver.

The Mumbra and Kapurbawdi police have registered a case under section 279 and 304 (A) of the Indian penal code and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.

ALSO READ Bihar: Three cops dead in Patna road accident

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 07:57 PM IST