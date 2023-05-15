Thane: Two Badlapur residents drown in river near Barvi dam

Barvi river dam. |

A picnic turned deadly for two individuals from Badlapur. The victims, an 18-year-old college student and a 36-year-old self-employed individual, had gone to Asnoli River at Barvi Dam in Badlapur for swimming. Unfortunately, both of them drowned during the outing on Sunday, informed officials from the regional disaster management cell.

According to Avinash Sawant, the RDMC chief in Thane, they received information on Monday about the drowning of two individuals at Barvi Dam. The incident occurred in Thane rural Badlapur. Sawant explained that there had been a delay in getting information from the police station about the incident.

The two individuals who tragically lost their lives at Barvi Dam have been identified as Kumar Siddhesh Sandesh Sawant (18) and Balkrishna Ashok Kedare (36), both residents of Badlapur.

A.M. Kshirsagar, the senior police inspector at Badlapur police station, provided some additional information about the tragic incident. According to Kshirsagar, Kumar Siddhesh Sandesh Sawant and Balkrishna Kedare had gone to Asnoli River at Barvi Dam in Badlapur for recreational purposes. Sawant jumped into the river to swim, but unfortunately, he misjudged the water level and began to drown. He called out for help, and Kedare attempted to rescue him. However, Kedare was also unable to balance himself, and both men ended up drowning. Local residents and police personnel helped retrieve their bodies, which were then sent to Central Hospital in Ulhasnagar for postmortem examination.

The police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) in the case.