After a long wait, 89 people affected by Barvi Dam Project get MBMC job letters | Fpj

After more than five-year of wait, 89 people affected by the Barvi Dam Project got their Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) appointment letters.

The families were affected due to the height-raising work of the dam on the Barvi river near Badlapur in the Thane district. The state had issued a government resolution (GR) on the same in September- 2017.

Union minister of state for Panchayati Raj- Kapil Patil, who has played a significant role in clearing the decks for recruiting the project affected people (PAP) handed over the appointment letters to the eligible beneficiaries at a ceremony in the presence of former MP and royal descendant Yuvraj Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati and municipal commissioner- Dilip Dhole in Kashimira on Saturday.

“The recruitment process got stuck due to technical problems. However, after co-ordinating with all concerned agencies the process was brought back on track and finally we were able to give them their rightful permanent jobs,” said Kapil Patil. While 69 aspirants have been recruited as class IV employees, the civic administration has also considered additional educational qualifications while absorbing 17 eligible beneficiaries as clerk-typists and three others as junior engineers.

The rehabilitation of the affected families is being carried out under the aegis of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC). As per directives, the civic bodies have mandated employment to the PAP in proportion to the water they draw from the dam. Accordingly, the MBMC which is one of the recipients of water supplied from the dam will shoulder the responsibility of providing jobs to 210 PAP of the Barvi dam in its services.

“The twin-city not only receives water from the dam which addresses water shortage issues, the added workforce will enhance efficiency of the civic services.” said Dhole. The MBMC had received a list of 97 people from the MIDC authorities in the first phase.