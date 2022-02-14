e-Paper Get App
Updated on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 06:32 PM IST

Thane: Two arrested for betting on cricket matches of Pakistan Super League

The police seized four mobile phones, a calculator and a diary from the two, identified as Deepak Thakkar, 56, and Jitendra Chande, 48, he said.
PTI
Jail/Representative Image | Photo by Ron Lach from Pexels

Police raided a hotel room in Thane city and arrested two persons who were allegedly betting on cricket matches of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL), an official said on Monday.

Senior inspector (Crime Branch Unit I) Anil Deshmukh said acting on a tip-off, a police team raided the hotel on Sunday and arrested the duo betting on one of the T20 matches of PSL.

The police seized four mobile phones, a calculator and a diary from the two, identified as Deepak Thakkar, 56, and Jitendra Chande, 48, he said.

A case under various sections of the IPC and Maharashtra's anti-gambling Act has been registered against the duo, the officer added.

