Thane: Two arrested for attacking sex workers in Bhiwandi

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly attacking two sex workers in the red light area of Bhiwandi town in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Thursday.

An offence under section 307 (attempt to murder) and other relevant provisions of the IPC have been registered against the accused based on a complaint lodged by the victims operating out of Hamunan Tekdi locality, an official said.

As per the complaint lodged by the women, the accused Muzahdin Shaikh (40) and Arbaz Javed Shaikh (24) arrived in the red light area on Tuesday evening and demanded Rs 1,500 from the victims for operating out of the locality, he said.

When one of the victims refused to pay the money, the accused pulled her by her hair and banged her on the ground and kicked her, while the other woman was also beaten up when she shot a video of the attack, the official said.

The accused were arrested on Wednesday and further probe is underway into the incident, he added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 02:28 PM IST