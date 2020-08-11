Thane: Truck loaded with vegetables topple near Ghodbunder Road; four injured

Following the alert call, the RDMC (Regional Disaster Management cell) team reached the spot with rescue vehicles. Both local police and traffic team were at the spot to manage the traffic until it was removed from the road.

The injured have been identified as Mohammad Waris, 30 (driver), Imtiyaaz Gaffur, 23; Jakir Hussain, 28 and Mohammed Yusuf Ali, 45. They were shifted to Kalwa hospital in Thane. The driver has received head and back injuries while the other three have suffered minor leg injuries, informed, RDMC official, Thane.