Ambulance carrying COVID-19 patient topples at Worli Sea Face

Mumbai: An ambulance carrying a COVID19 patient toppled on Worli Sea Face after it brushed with a State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) van on Wednesday evening. At the time of the incident, three people including the patient, a doctor and a driver were inside the ambulance, all received minor injuries.

According to the police, the 108 ambulance carrying a COVID19 patient was on its way to Nair Hospital from Sea Link while the SRPF van was going towards Bandra Worli Sea Link. The accident took place at Bindu Madhav Thackeray Chowk in Worli. The vehicles while crossing the signal dashed each other resulting the ambulance toppled sideways. Fortunately, all the three passengers including the COVID19 patient escaped with minor injuries. The patient was later rushed to the hospital in another vehicle, said a Worli police official.