 Thane: Truck Carrying Chemicals Falls Off Flyover On Ghodbunder Road, Traffic Hit For Five Hours
The accident occurred at 7:30 am. The truck was carrying 34 tonnes of chemicals when the accident occurred in Patlipada area in Thane. It was travelling from Nhava Sheva to Bawal in Haryana. The driver has sustained injuries and was admitted to local hospital

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, September 04, 2024, 05:27 PM IST
article-image
The traffic jam on Ghodbunder road on Wednesday morning | X (@mulund_info)

A truck carrying chemical fell from a flyover on Thane City's busy Ghodbunder Road on Wednesday (September 4) morning affecting traffic for over five hours. Local residents complained of eye irritation due to the chemical in the truck (paraformaldehyde) but officials told media it was not severe.

The truck was carrying 34 tonnes of the chemical when the accident occurred in Patlipada area at 7:30 am on Wednesday. It was travelling from Nhava Sheva to Bawal in Haryana. The driver has sustained injuries and was admitted to local hospital.

Although firemen and rescuers from local authorities rushed to the scene, the traffic remained affected for more than five hours. This created disruptions in traffic right during the morning rush hours.

Press Trust of India reported that many schools requested parents to make travel arrangements for their kids as schoolbuses could not find way through traffic snarls.

The accident on Wednesday came just a day after another such accident on Ghodbunder road. On Tuesday, a truck carrying chemicals overturned here. It was travelling to Punjab. The truck was carrying aqueous ammonia solution.

The accident led to closure of the road.

Police officials told media that the truck overturned as driver lost control of the vehicle. He was injured in the accident.

The accident led to spillage of the chemical which the truck was carrying. Police informed the company about the spill.

Earlier on September 2, three people were injured and three were killed in an accident in Gavanpada in Chembur. The injured were taken to hospitals nearby.

