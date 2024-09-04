 Mumbai Crime: Man Attacked With Sharp Weapon For Refusing To Give Mobile Phone, 4 Arrested (VIDEO)
Mumbai Crime: Man Attacked With Sharp Weapon For Refusing To Give Mobile Phone, 4 Arrested (VIDEO)

The horrific incident is said to have taken place in Mumbai's Dharavi 90 feet road on Tuesday morning.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, September 04, 2024, 03:06 PM IST
Man attacked for refusing to give phone in Mumbai's Dharavi | X

Mumbai: In a horrifying incident in Mumbai's Dharavi, a man was attacked by a sharp weapon after he refused to give away his mobile phone. The incident which was captured on the CCTV shows a group of men attacking the young man mercilessly with a chopper-like weapon.

As per reports, the victim is critically injured and hospitalised. Four men have been arrested in the case. As per the CCTV footage, the incident took place at 9.24 am on Tuesday.

The incident is said to have taken place in Dharavi 90 feet road.

The video which got circulated on the internet shows a young man being attacked by a man in a black shirt in a building compound after the victim refused to hand-over a thing. Following the attack, couple of more men come inside the compound to control the attacker, the video shows.

