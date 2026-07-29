Thane: Truck Accident Near Majiwada Flyover Triggers Severe Traffic Congestion On Mumbai-Bound Eastern Express Highway

A truck accident near the Majiwada Flyover entry caused heavy congestion on the Mumbai-bound Eastern Express Highway as clearance operations continued | File Photo

Thane, July 29, 2026: Vehicular traffic on the arterial corridor leading towards Mumbai came to a heavy crawl following a truck accident near the entry to the Majiwada Flyover.

The incident occurred at the start of the flyover, significantly obstructing movement along one of the city's key transit bottlenecks. The impact led to extensive tailbacks stretching across the Eastern Express Highway corridor, stranding commuters and heavy transport vehicles during peak hours.

Emergency Response And Site Operations

Personnel from the Thane Traffic Police and local emergency response units were immediately dispatched to the scene to assess the situation and initiate clearance operations. Specialised heavy-duty cranes were deployed to tow the involved vehicle and clear the carriageway.

Traffic officials confirmed that work was underway to restore normal traffic flow as quickly as possible. To prevent further gridlock, officers on site began regulating vehicle movement at key junctions leading to the flyover.

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Advisory For Commuters

Affected Route: Majiwada Flyover entry point, Mumbai-bound lane.

Current Status: Heavy congestion with slow-moving traffic.

Alternative Routes: Commuters travelling towards Mumbai, the Eastern Express Highway or Navi Mumbai are strongly advised to divert via the Kapurbawdi junction or use service roads to avoid delays.

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