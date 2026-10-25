Thane: Tribal Groups To March To Mumbai's Mantralaya On October 27, Demand Action On 10-Point Charter Of Rights |

Thane: Members of the tribal community are set to march to Mumbai on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, under the banner of the Shramjeevi Sanghatana for the 'Sanvidhan Hakka Sangharsh Morcha' (Constitutional Rights Struggle March). The foot march aims to demand essential constitutional rights and address deep-seated systemic grievances affecting Maharashtra’s tribal and marginalized populations.

The announcement was made during a press conference in Thane addressed by key leaders of the organization, including Shramjeevi Sanghatana President Sita Ghatal, Executive President Balaram Bhoir, and Thane District President Ashok Sapte.

March Route and Mobilization

The rally will commence at 11:00 AM on October 27 from Chawatha Hirwa Maidan, located opposite Khushi Axis World Building along the Dombivli Link Road near Mankoli at the Nashik–Thane Highway in Bhiwandi. The foot march will proceed through Thane toward Mantralaya (the Maharashtra State Secretariat) in South Mumbai.

Mobilization efforts have reached high momentum across five key districts: Thane, Palghar, Nashik, Pune, and Raigad. Representatives and activists of the organization have been conducting round-the-clock awareness drives across local villages.

The agitation is guided by:

Vivek Pandit, Founder of Shramjeevi Sanghatana and Chairman of the Tribal Area Review Committee (holding Cabinet Minister status)

Vidyullata Pandit, Co-founder

Sita Ghatal, President, Shramjeevi Sanghatana

Youth wings, including the Shramjeevi Student Union, are slated to participate in large numbers.

Core Demands Submitted to the Government

The delegation will present a 10-point charter of demands to the state administration:

1. Forest Rights Claims: Fast-track resolution of all pending Forest Rights Act claims and issuance of title deeds (vanpatta) to eligible tribal applicants by December 15, 2026.

2. Simplified Documentation: Recognition of local and traditional proofs for issuing official identity documents, birth registrations, and caste certificates.

3. Land and Housing Rights: Official recording of poor residents' housing units in 7/12 land registry records and expansion of village boundary limits (Gaothan extension).

4. Water Supply: Year-round piped water delivery to tribal habitations under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

5. Educational Reforms: Free, compulsory, and high-quality education for all children aged 3 to 18, along with immediate recruitment to fill teacher vacancies.

6. Healthcare Access: Guaranteed free medical care at state-run government medical colleges.

7. Labor Reforms & Wage Revision: Hike in basic wages and absorption into permanent employment for workers in municipal corporations and industrial sectors.

8. Welfare Scheme Access: Targeted special drives to ensure all eligible tribal women receive benefits under the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme.

9. Tenancy Land Rights: Transfer of land ownership rights to tribal agricultural workers under tenancy laws.

10. Employment & Insurance Safety Nets: On-demand employment with timely wage disbursements under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), plus regularizing contractual municipal and industrial workers with medical insurance cover raised up to ₹35,000.

Organization's Stance

Emphasizing the significance of the protest, Sita Ghatal stated, *"This is a movement for our rights and the secure future of our children—it is a battle for the very survival of the tribal community."*

General Secretary Vijay Jadhav echoed the call to action, urging all tribal citizens across the state to stand united in the upcoming demonstration.

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