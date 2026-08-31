Thane: Tribal Groups Demand Disqualification Of Corporator Sulekha Chavan Over Alleged Invalid ST Certificate

Tribal activists protest outside the Thane civic headquarters seeking action against corporator Sulekha Chavan | File Photo

Thane, August 31, 2026: Political tensions surged at the Thane Municipal Corporation headquarters after members of the Scheduled Tribe community, led by tribal activist Lucky Jadhav, staged an aggressive protest demanding the disqualification of corporator Sulekha Chavan over an alleged fake caste certificate.

The agitation erupted following reports that the Dhule Caste Scrutiny Committee officially invalidated Chavan’s Scheduled Tribe certificate, which she had submitted to contest and secure a seat reserved for indigenous communities.

Rallying outside the civic administrative building, demonstrators raised intense slogans including "Remove fake tribal representatives, ensure justice for real tribals" while demanding immediate intervention from local officials.

Protesters Seek Swift Action

Demanding swift administrative accountability, protest leader Lucky Jadhav, National Youth President of the Akhil Bharatiya Vikas Parishad, pressed municipal and district authorities to enforce election compliance regulations without delay. Issuing a direct warning to the authorities during the demonstration, Jadhav stated:

"Since the certificate of Sulekha Chavan has been invalidated, the administration must take immediate action and revoke her post. If the Thane District Collectorate and the concerned administration fail to take concrete action in the coming days, we will launch an aggressive protest against the Shinde Sena and the Thane District Collector's office."

Activists urged both the TMC Commissioner and the Thane District Collectorate to ensure that reserved seats remain protected for legitimate tribal citizens, warning that any delay in taking strict disciplinary action against non-compliant representatives would trigger larger-scale demonstrations.

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Legal Process For Disqualification

Under statutory rules governing local bodies, the municipal commissioner must officially receive the Caste Scrutiny Committee's order to declare the corporator's election void and notify the State Election Commission.

However, the corporator retains the legal right to challenge the scrutiny decision by filing a writ petition in the Bombay High Court to request an interim stay.

Unless judicial relief is granted, civic administration will be obligated to strip Chavan of her office and declare the seat vacant, keeping the local political landscape in Thane severely charged.

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