Thane Trekker Dies After Falling Into Gorge Near Khalapur's KP Waterfall | File Pic

Navi Mumbai: A 22-year-old dog trainer from Thane died after allegedly slipping into a deep gorge while trekking to KP Waterfall in Khalapur on Sunday evening. His body was located at around 2.30 am on Monday after an overnight search operation carried out in heavy rain and treacherous terrain by Khopoli Police, HELP Foundation volunteers and local youths.

The deceased was identified as Abhishek Hariram Kushwaha (22), a dog trainer and resident of Dhokali Naka in Thane (West). Khopoli Police have registered an Accidental Death (AD) under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.

According to police, Kushwaha had travelled to Khalapur with his friends Sahil Harijan (17), Deva Gaydhankar (22) and Sahil Sawant (19) to trek to KP Waterfall, a popular monsoon destination situated above Zenith Waterfall. While ascending the forest trail between Zenith Waterfall and KP Waterfall at around 7 pm on Sunday, Kushwaha allegedly lost his footing and plunged into a deep gorge.

The three companions searched for him for several hours but were unable to locate him in the darkness. Carrying neither torches nor rescue equipment and unfamiliar with the terrain, they reached Zenith Thakurwadi at around 11.30 pm and sought help from local residents.

Villagers immediately alerted the HELP Foundation and Khopoli Police. Rescue teams led by HELP Foundation founder Gurunath Sathelkar, along with volunteers Sunil Puri, Yogesh Auti, Saurabh Gharat, Amol Kadam and Mehboob Jamadar, launched an intensive search under the guidance of police.

Initially, rescuers believed the missing trekker may have strayed from the trail. However, after questioning the surviving trekkers and examining videos recorded on their mobile phones, they concluded that Kushwaha had fallen into the gorge on the stretch between Zenith Waterfall and KP Waterfall. The search strategy was immediately revised, while nearby routes, including Monkey Hill, were also checked to rule out other possibilities.

Despite incessant rain, dense vegetation, slippery slopes and poor visibility, rescuers continued searching through the night. Although the operation was reviewed because of the dangerous conditions, volunteers decided to continue, believing there was still a chance of finding the trekker alive. At around 2.30 am on Monday, the search team located Kushwaha in the gorge. He had succumbed to his injuries.

The operation then shifted to recovering the body. Using ropes, a bucket stretcher and other rescue equipment, volunteers negotiated the steep, rain-soaked slopes to retrieve the body before shifting it to Khopoli Municipal Council Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

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Police Inspector Sachin Hire said the rescue operation demanded exceptional coordination. "The terrain, continuous rainfall and darkness made the operation extremely difficult. The coordinated efforts of the police, HELP Foundation volunteers and local residents ensured that the victim was located despite the challenging conditions," he said.

Gurunath Sathelkar, founder of the HELP Foundation, said the volunteers pressed on despite the risks because they hoped the trekker could still be rescued. "The operation was carried out in complete darkness, heavy rain and slippery conditions. The determination of our volunteers and the support of local youths, whose knowledge of the terrain proved invaluable, enabled us to complete this difficult operation," he said.

Police Inspector Sachin Hire supervised the operation, while Police Sub-Inspector Dnyaneshwar Edwale conducted the inquest panchnama. Further investigation is underway.

Police and rescue officials have urged trekkers to avoid venturing into monsoon waterfall trails without proper equipment, experienced guides and informing family members about their plans, warning that even a minor slip can prove fatal in such terrain.

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