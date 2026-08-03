Former IATA DG William Walsh Takes Charge As IndiGo CEO, To Lead The Airline's Ambitious International Expansion | File Pic

Mumbai: The former International Air Transport Association (IATA) director took charge as the chief executive officer of IndiGo. The new chief of India's largest airline is expected to lead the airline’s next era of growth and global ambition.

IndiGo announced Walsh's appointment in March following its former CEO Pieter Elbers' resignation three months after the severe operational crisis in December 2025. Joining IndiGo with over four decades of experience in the aviation industry, the pilot-turned-airline chief is known to implement severe cost-cutting measures in airline operations, thereby earning the nickname 'Slasher'.

Popularly known as Willie, Walsh has formerly served as the CEO of British Airways and International Airlines Group, which owns Aer Lingus, British Airways, Iberia, Level and Vueling. He is considered one of the most successful, respected, influential and long-lasting leaders in modern aviation history and is admired for his pragmatic and resolute management, effective complex restructuring, and successful mergers and acquisitions. His career began as a pilot, then COO, and later CEO of Aer Lingus. He later became CEO of British Airways, CEO of IAG, and, since then, IATA DG.

According to IndiGo, Walsh will lead the airline’s overall management and strategic direction, with a focus on accelerating its global growth trajectory, driving operational excellence, strengthening network and commercial strategy, and further enhancing customer experience. According to sources, Walsh will primarily target the airline's ambition to expand its international operations and fast tracking the deliveries of aircraft already ordered.

Walsh said, "IndiGo has built a remarkable legacy over the last two decades, establishing itself amongst the largest airlines in the world in a short span of time. With India becoming one of the world's fastest-growing aviation markets, the opportunities ahead for IndiGo are immense. There could not be a more exciting and opportune time for me to join IndiGo than now."

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Welcoming Walsh, IndiGo's managing director Rahul Bhatia said, “His extensive global experience in the aviation industry, combined with his operational and strategic expertise, will be instrumental as IndiGo accelerates its international expansion strategy. I am confident that under his leadership, IndiGo will further strengthen its standing on the global aviation stage and increasingly contribute to the continued development of the Indian aviation sector."

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