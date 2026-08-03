Thane TDRF Jawan Who Helped Save Lives In Bhiwandi Building Collapse Dies After Bullet Hits Pothole On Mumbai-Nashik Highway |

Thane: A tragic road accident on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway has claimed the life of a 31-year-old Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF) jawan, once again bringing the spotlight on the worsening condition of pothole-ridden roads across Maharashtra amid the ongoing monsoon.

Details Of The Tragic Crash

The deceased has been identified as Vikas Lahu Gore, a resident of Bamane village in Shahapur taluka, who had been serving with the Thane TDRF since 2019, reported ABP Majha. Ironically, just days ago, Gore had risked his life rescuing people trapped in the collapsed Kohinoor Apartment building in Bhiwandi. On Sunday morning, while heading to duty on his Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle, he lost his life after his bike hit a massive pothole near the Bharangi River bridge in Shahapur.

According to officials, the impact caused Gore to lose control of the motorcycle before he was thrown onto the road and crashed into the divider, suffering critical injuries. Local residents rushed him to the Shahapur Sub-District Hospital, where doctors declared him dead during treatment.

The incident has sparked fresh outrage over the poor condition of the Mumbai-Nashik Highway, with locals blaming dangerous potholes for yet another preventable death. Residents have demanded that authorities immediately repair the damaged stretch before more lives are lost.

Gore Was Part Of Several Rescue Operations

Known among colleagues for his courage and dedication, Gore had participated in several major rescue operations across Maharashtra. Besides playing a crucial role in the recent Bhiwandi building collapse rescue, he was part of the TDRF teams deployed during the Mahalaxmi Express flood rescue near Badlapur-Wangani, the Irshalwadi landslide and the Taliye village landslide, helping save numerous lives in challenging conditions.

Gore leaves behind his elderly mother, wife and one-year-two-month-old twin daughters. He was the sole breadwinner of the family. Though he has a brother, the latter lives separately, making the loss even more devastating for his immediate family.

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