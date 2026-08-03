Bhiwandi Road Accident: 46-Year-Old Woman Run Over By Truck After Scooter Hits Pothole | Representational Image

Bhiwandi: A 46-year-old woman died after the scooter on which she was travelling hit a waterlogged pothole on the Thane-Bhiwandi Road near Rahanal village on Sunday, throwing her onto the carriageway where she was run over by a truck. Her husband was injured.

The deceased was identified as Sunita Akshay Lal Pal, a resident of Manorama Nagar in Thane. She was travelling with her husband, Akshay Lal Pal, on an Activa scooter to inspect a flat at Anjurphata in Bhiwandi.

According to police and local sources, several deep potholes have developed on the concrete road near Rahanal and were concealed by rainwater following continuous showers. The scooter entered one of the potholes, causing Akshay to lose control. The couple was thrown off in different directions.

Akshay landed near the edge of the road and sustained injuries, while Sunita fell in the middle of the carriageway. A truck approaching from behind allegedly failed to stop and ran over her, killing her on the spot.

Passers-by alerted the authorities, following which Narpoli police reached the scene, conducted a panchnama and sent the body to Indira Gandhi Memorial Sub-District Hospital for post-mortem examination. Akshay is undergoing treatment.

The police have registered a case and are investigating the role of the truck driver and the road conditions.

The accident has highlighted the deteriorating condition of roads in and around Bhiwandi. Despite several stretches being concretised, large potholes have emerged and become concealed by rainwater during the monsoon, making them difficult for motorists to detect.

Residents said repeated complaints about the damaged stretch had not led to timely repairs, turning it into a hazard for daily commuters.

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