 Thane: Tree Falls On Parked Auto-Rickshaw In Kalwa, No Injuries Reported
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Thane: Tree Falls On Parked Auto-Rickshaw In Kalwa, No Injuries Reported

A roadside tree fell on a parked auto-rickshaw near Shankar Temple, opposite Rana Tower in Kalwa West, Thane, on Tuesday morning. The vehicle suffered minor damage, mainly to its roof, but no injuries were reported. The local fire brigade promptly reached the spot, removed the fallen tree and cleared debris to restore traffic movement.

Fariyal SayyedUpdated: Tuesday, September 15, 2026, 03:47 PM IST
Thane: Tree Falls On Parked Auto-Rickshaw In Kalwa, No Injuries Reported

Thane: A roadside tree collapsed onto a parked auto-rickshaw near Shankar Temple, opposite Rana Tower in Kalwa West, on Tuesday morning. The incident was reported to authorities at around 10.34 am on September 15, 2026.

Auto-Rickshaw Damaged, No Injuries

The tree fell on an auto-rickshaw bearing registration number MH 04 HZ 7001, owned by Ludia Petro. The vehicle sustained minor damage, mainly to its roof, due to the impact.

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Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.

Fire Brigade Clears Fallen Tree

Following the alert, personnel from the local fire brigade reached the spot with a rescue vehicle. Firefighters cut and removed the fallen tree and cleared the debris from the area.

The prompt response helped clear the obstruction and restore traffic movement while ensuring the safety of commuters and pedestrians in the area.

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