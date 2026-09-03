Navi Mumbai: CIDCO Fire Brigade Rescues Tempo Driver Trapped In Crushed Cabin After Crash On Sion-Panvel Highway

Firefighters used hydraulic rescue equipment to extricate the injured driver from the mangled tempo cabin | AI Generated File Image

Navi Mumbai, September 3, 2026: A CIDCO fire brigade team rescued an Eicher tempo driver who was critically trapped inside the crushed cabin after the vehicle rammed into a road divider on the Sion-Panvel Highway in the early hours of Wednesday.

The accident occurred around 12.15 am on September 2 on the flyover opposite Hiranandani on the Sion-Panvel Highway. The Eicher tempo, belonging to Trimurti Trading and Transport in Vashi, was travelling towards Panvel when it hit the road divider and overturned, leaving its cabin completely crushed.

Driver Trapped In Crushed Cabin

The driver, identified as Aslam Khan, was trapped inside the mangled cabin and was in severe pain. On receiving information about the accident, a team from the CIDCO fire station in Kharghar immediately rushed to the spot.

“Getting the driver out was challenging as the cabin was badly crushed and he was trapped inside. We used a spreader to open the door and free one of his legs. We then used a hydraulic jack to move the damaged steering and cabin portion, creating enough space to safely extricate his other leg and body,” said Prashant Dare, fire officer, Kharghar.

Driver Sent To Hospital

After a strenuous rescue operation, the firefighters managed to pull Khan out of the cabin and immediately sent him to a hospital for treatment. He suffered serious injuries to both legs and his face.

Kharghar police personnel were also present at the accident site during the rescue operation.

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Fire Brigade Team

The rescue team included Prashant Darekar, G. R. Tandel, J. Y. Koli, K. Y. Patil, A. S. Wagh and N. R. Patil, all firemen, and D. D. Patil, machine operator.

The timely intervention by the CIDCO fire brigade prevented further delay in providing medical treatment to the seriously injured driver.

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