Navi Mumbai: 6 Trekkers Safely Rescued After Losing Their Way Near Kallegaon Hill In Panvel

Panvel Taluka Police safely rescued six Navi Mumbai trekkers who lost their way after darkness fell near Kallegaon | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, August 4, 2026: Six young trekkers from Navi Mumbai were safely rescued after they lost their way while descending a hill near Kallegaon in Panvel taluka on Sunday evening.

The rescue operation was carried out by personnel from the Panvel Taluka Police Station with the assistance of the local police patil after the group dialled the 112 emergency helpline.

Emergency Rescue Operation

According to the police, the group had started trekking at around 3 pm from Ransai Khair Kuti in Uran taluka. After reaching the hill near Kallegaon, darkness set in and the trekkers were unable to locate the return route. Realising they were stranded, they contacted the emergency response service for help.

Head Constable Dorge and Police Constable Bhoye of the Panvel Taluka Police Station, along with Kallegaon Police Patil Santosh More, immediately launched a search operation. The rescue team trekked up the hill on foot and traced the youngsters using their mobile phone location.

All six trekkers were rescued safely, brought down from the hill and questioned to ensure they were unharmed. After confirming that everyone was in good health, the police assisted them in returning to their respective homes.

Trekkers Sent Home Safely

The rescued trekkers were identified as Ayush Sandeep Gupta (20), Vedant Kiran Divekar (18), Vedant Nitin Naik (19), Aditya Jairam Rai (19), Prasenjeet Kundan Kamble (18) and Nikhil Harishchandra Jaiswar (19), all residents of Navi Mumbai.

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"The team promptly responded to the emergency call, tracked the trekkers through their mobile location and safely evacuated them from the hill. All six were found to be safe and were sent home after necessary verification," a police officer from the Panvel Taluka Police Station said.

The search and rescue operation was conducted between 7.30 pm and 9.30 pm.

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