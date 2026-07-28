Navi Mumbai: Over 70 Tourists Rescued After Being Stranded At Khopoli's Zenith Waterfall Amid Heavy Rain | VIDEO

Rescue teams safely evacuated more than 70 tourists stranded at Zenith Waterfall after heavy rain caused the stream to swell | AI Generated File Image

Navi Mumbai, July 29, 2026: More than 70 tourists, most of them from Kalyan and Dombivli, were rescued on Tuesday after they were stranded at the popular Zenith Waterfall in Khopoli when heavy rainfall caused a sudden surge in the stream. The rescue operation, which lasted nearly two hours, was the third such operation at the waterfall this month.

Tourists Stranded By Rising Waters

The tourists had crossed the stream to reach the waterfall but were unable to return after the water level rose rapidly. Members of the local Adivasi community warned them not to attempt crossing the swollen stream and immediately alerted the authorities, helping prevent any casualties. The group comprised tourists of all age groups, ranging from a one-and-a-half-year-old child to senior citizens aged over 60.

Khopoli, Maharashtra - Approximately 50 tourists have been stranded at Zenith Waterfall in Khopoli. Police, members of the Help Foundation, and local residents have reached the spot to assist in their rescue. The tourists, who had gone to the location for sightseeing, were caught… pic.twitter.com/WgbklzWDib — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) July 28, 2026

A joint rescue operation was carried out by the Khopoli Police, the Khopoli Municipal Council Fire Brigade, and volunteers from Help Foundation, led by Gurunath Sathelkar. A backup team equipped with additional rescue gear was also deployed. All the stranded tourists were safely evacuated without any injuries.

Adivasi Community Praised

"The local Adivasi community played a crucial role in the rescue. They warned the tourists not to cross the swollen stream and informed us about the situation. This was one of the most difficult rescue operations we have undertaken because the water current was extremely strong. Our personnel had to carry several tourists, including children and elderly visitors, on their backs while crossing the fast-flowing stream to bring them to safety," said Khopoli Fire Officer Mohan More.

Officials said the majority of the rescued tourists had travelled from Kalyan and Dombivli despite repeated advisories against visiting waterfalls during the monsoon.

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Authorities Renew Warning

Tuesday's operation was the third rescue at Zenith Waterfall this month. Authorities have once again appealed to tourists to avoid visiting waterfalls and crossing streams during heavy rainfall, warning that water levels can rise within minutes due to rainfall in the catchment area, creating dangerous conditions and forcing emergency responders to undertake risky rescue operations.

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