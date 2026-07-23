Maharashtra: 4 Tourists Rescued From Hazardous Stretch Above Zenith Waterfall In Khopoli Amid Heavy Rain | VIDEO

Rescue teams escorted four stranded tourists to safety after they ventured into a dangerous area above Zenith Waterfall during heavy rain | AI Generated File Image

Navi Mumbai, July 23, 2026: Four tourists from Bhandup and Thane were rescued from a dangerous stretch above Zenith Waterfall in Khopoli on Wednesday after they ventured into the upper reaches of the waterfall despite heavy rainfall, officials said.

The tourists, identified as Mohan More, Ramiz Shaikh, Siddhesh Patil and Pratik Pise, were seen risking their lives in the hazardous zone while the waterfall was in full spate due to incessant rain. After receiving a distress call at 4.06 pm, the Khopoli Fire Brigade and Khopoli police immediately rushed to the spot.

Rescue Operation Conducted

The rescue team climbed the steep and slippery terrain on foot to reach the stranded tourists. Fire personnel then carefully guided them down the dangerous stretch, holding their hands throughout the descent to ensure they reached safety without injury.

"The team had to trek through the slippery hillside in heavy rain to reach the tourists. We safely escorted each of them down by holding their hands and guiding them through the difficult terrain. We appeal to people not to enter such dangerous areas during the monsoon as water levels can rise suddenly and put lives at risk," said Khopoli Fire Officer Mohan More.

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Earlier Rescue In Area

Earlier this month, around 80 tourists stranded in the area due to rising water levels following heavy rainfall were rescued in a major operation by emergency services.

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