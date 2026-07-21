Navi Mumbai: 19-Year-Old Panvel Trekker Rescued After Falling Into 600-Foot Valley In Matheran Hills During Monsoon Trek

Rescuers evacuated an injured Panvel trekker from a deep valley in the Matheran hills after a three-hour operation in heavy rain | AI Generated File Image

Navi Mumbai, July 20, 2026: A 19-year-old trekker from Panvel sustained serious injuries after slipping into a 500–600-foot-deep valley while trekking in the Matheran hills on Sunday.

The youth was rescued after a challenging three-hour operation carried out by local villagers, Khalapur Police and members of Help Foundation amid heavy rain, slippery terrain and darkness.

The injured youth has been identified as Veera Swamy (19), a resident of Sukapur in Panvel. He was rushed to Khandekar Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

Three-Hour Rescue Operation

According to police and rescue officials, Veera had visited the Ambewadi area in Khalapur taluka along with five friends to enjoy the monsoon and go trekking. While walking along a mountain trail, he reportedly lost his footing and plunged nearly 600 feet into a deep gorge. His friends immediately alerted local residents and sought help.

Residents of Ambewadi and nearby Tadwadi rushed to the spot and began rescue efforts even before emergency teams arrived. Despite incessant rain, poor visibility and the difficult terrain, volunteers descended into the valley, located the injured youth and carefully brought him to safety.

Khalapur Police and Help Foundation personnel later joined the operation. By the time the rescue was underway, darkness had engulfed the area, forcing rescuers to rely on torchlights to navigate the steep hillside. After nearly three hours of coordinated efforts, Veera was brought to the foothills, where an ambulance was waiting to shift him to hospital.

"The continuous rainfall, slippery slopes and the depth of the valley made the rescue operation extremely difficult. However, with the timely assistance of local villagers and rescue volunteers, the injured trekker was safely evacuated and admitted to hospital for treatment," a rescue team member said.

Veera sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment.

Also Watch:

Monsoon Trekking Risks Highlighted

The incident has once again highlighted the dangers of venturing into the Western Ghats during the monsoon without adequate precautions, as authorities continue to urge trekkers to avoid risky trails during heavy rainfall.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/