Navi Mumbai Tragedy: 26-Year-Old Man Drowns While Trying To Rescue Friend Swept Away In Panvel River; Search Continues

Rescue teams continued searching for a missing youth after a man drowned while trying to save him in Panvel | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, July 6: A 26-year-old man drowned while attempting to rescue his friend, who was swept away in the swollen Vaghachiwadi river near Dodhani village in Panvel taluka on Sunday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Sumit Yashwant Pawar, a resident of Vichumbe, while the search for the missing youth, Nayan Mhatre, continued till Monday evening.

Rescue Attempt Turns Fatal

According to the Panvel Taluka Police, the incident occurred around 5.30 pm when a group of 11 friends from Vichumbe had gone to the river near Prithvi Farm House for a monsoon outing. Sumit Pawar and Nayan Mhatre entered the river for a swim despite the strong current caused by incessant rainfall over the past few days.

Police said Nayan was caught in a whirlpool and began drowning. Sumit immediately jumped in to rescue him but was also trapped in the powerful current. While Nayan was swept away downstream, their friend Ratnesh Sunil Tupe (27) risked his life by entering the river and successfully pulled Sumit out of the water.

Sumit had inhaled a large amount of water and was rushed to the Panvel Sub-District Hospital in a private vehicle. However, doctors declared him dead before admission.

Search Operation Continues

Police and Fire Brigade personnel launched a search operation immediately after the incident. The operation was suspended on Sunday night due to darkness and resumed on Monday. Efforts to trace Nayan Mhatre were continuing at the time of going to press.

The Panvel Taluka Police have registered an accidental death case and are investigating the incident.

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"We appeal to citizens to avoid entering rivers, waterfalls and other prohibited tourist spots during the monsoon. Water levels and currents can rise suddenly, making such places extremely dangerous. People should strictly follow safety advisories and not risk their lives," a Panvel Taluka Police official said.

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