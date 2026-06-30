Navi Mumbai Tragedy: 17-Year-Old Dharavi Boy Drowns While Swimming In Rain-Filled Lake At Kharghar Hills

Police launched a rescue and recovery operation after a teenager drowned in a rain-filled lake near Kharghar hills | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, June 30: A 17-year-old boy from Mumbai drowned while swimming in a lake near the foothills behind Bharati Vidyapeeth in Kharghar on Tuesday, police said. The victim, identified as Ashraf Sheikh (17), a resident of Dharavi, had visited the Kharghar hills with a group of friends when the tragedy occurred.

Teen Drowns In Rain-Filled Lake

According to the police, the group had gone to the rain-filled lake behind Bharati Vidyapeeth for a swim. Ashraf allegedly entered the water but was unable to gauge its depth and drowned. His friends tried to rescue him, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

The incident was reported to the Kharghar police by former Belpada village sarpanch Sanjay Gharat, following which police personnel rushed to the spot and initiated efforts to retrieve the body. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

Police Issue Safety Appeal

"The lake is filled to capacity due to heavy rainfall, making it extremely dangerous. We appeal to citizens and tourists not to enter lakes, waterfalls or streams during the monsoon, as water levels and currents can change suddenly and prove fatal," a Kharghar police officer said.

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The Kharghar hill area attracts large numbers of visitors during the monsoon for its scenic beauty, waterfalls and natural streams. However, authorities have repeatedly cautioned tourists against venturing into water bodies, as several drowning incidents have been reported in the area over the years.

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