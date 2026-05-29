Navi Mumbai: 21-Year-Old Boy Drowns In Digha Dam, Body Recovered After 24-Hour Search |

Navi Mumbai: After nearly 24 hours of intensive search efforts, the body of a 21-year-old Manpada resident who drowned in a dam at Ilthanpada in Digha was recovered on Friday afternoon, police said.

The deceased was identified as Saahil Jadhav. According to police, Jadhav and his three friends had gone swimming in the dam at around 2 pm on Thursday when the incident occurred. Though Jadhav knew how to swim, police suspect that he may have drowned after getting exhausted while swimming.

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\Following the incident, Jadhav’s friends alerted the police and fire brigade, after which a rescue operation was launched. Rescue teams continued the search operation for close to 24 hours before finally tracing and recovering his body on Friday afternoon.

Senior Police Inspector Sunil Waghmare of Rabale MIDC Police Station confirmed that Jadhav was a student and said further investigation is underway.

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