Thane: Tree Collapse Damages 2 Vehicles And Parking Shed At Majiwada Society, No Injuries Reported | VIDEO

Emergency teams cleared the fallen tree after it crashed onto the parking area of a Majiwada residential society | File Photo

Thane, September 26, 2026: A large tree collapsed inside the premises of a residential society in Majiwada, Thane (West), early Saturday morning, damaging a parking shed and two parked four-wheelers. No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

Tree Collapse At Society

The incident occurred at Shivsai Paradise Society, located behind Fatima Church in Majiwada. Officials from the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) received the emergency alert around 7:35 am on September 26, 2026, following a report lodged by local resident Vaibhav Bapat.

The uprooted tree collapsed directly onto the society’s parking structure, causing heavy damage to a Honda City (MH 09 DM 9162) owned by Amit Puranik. A second vehicle, a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (MH 04 GZ 3315) belonging to Pradeep Sakpal, sustained minor damage to its roof.

Emergency Teams Clear Tree

Emergency teams acted swiftly following the report. The Disaster Management Cell deployed personnel along with a pickup vehicle and a JCB machine, while the Thane Fire Brigade dispatched a fire engine crew to the scene.

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Rescuers and fire brigade personnel jointly cleared the fallen tree, cutting it into pieces and moving it aside to safely extract the vehicles and clear the society premises.

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