Navi Mumbai Tree Damage: CBD Belapur Residents Launch Rescue Effort For Trees Allegedly Harmed By Chemical Injection | File photo

Navi Mumbai: Concerned over the condition of several mature trees in CBD Belapur that were allegedly damaged by chemical injection, local residents and environmental activists have launched a citizen-led effort to revive them, alleging that the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s intervention was limited to applying lime.

Also Watch:

Activist Paramdeep Garewal led the effort, mobilising residents and arranging water from a nearby police station for the treatment of the trees. The intervention was carried out based on guidance from plantation expert Rajiv Patil.

The damaged portions of the tree trunks were first treated with Bordeaux paste. Weeds and construction debris around the trees were removed and the compacted soil was loosened to improve the root zone. Humic acid was then applied to the soil, followed by organic vermicompost, Suphala fertiliser and other nutrients to support the stressed trees.

Garewal arranged the required material and coordinated the cleaning and treatment work with local residents and environmentalists.

A delivery challan issued by Green Trading Co., Panvel, on September 18 lists two bags of organic vermicompost, 10 kg of Suphala 18:18:10, 10 litres of liquid humic acid, 1 kg of copper sulphate and 2 kg of Bordeaux paste, along with manpower and auto charges. The total cost was Rs 7,400.

Bordeaux paste, which contains copper sulphate and lime, is commonly used in horticulture to treat damaged or cut portions of trees and protect wounds against fungal and bacterial infections.

The trees had earlier come under scrutiny after activists alleged that holes had been drilled into their trunks and chemicals injected into them, causing visible damage and deterioration.

NatConnect Foundation criticised the NMMC response, alleging that the civic intervention was inadequate.

“NMMC officials came and applied lime and left it at that. When trees are allegedly attacked by drilling holes and injecting chemicals, simply applying lime cannot constitute a comprehensive rescue effort. It was left to Paramdeep Garewal and local residents to arrange water, clean the site and undertake a proper root-zone treatment,” said NatConnect Foundation director B N Kumar.

The environmental group said weeds, construction debris and compacted soil around the trees had further stressed their root systems. The citizen-led treatment therefore focused not only on the visible wounds but also on improving the soil condition and providing water and nutrients.

Garewal expressed concern that the alleged chemical damage could continue.

NatConnect has urged the NMMC to regularly monitor the trees and investigate the allegations of deliberate damage, including the reported drilling and chemical injection.

For the residents and environmentalists involved in the effort, the immediate priority is to prevent further deterioration and give the mature trees a chance to recover.