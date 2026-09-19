 Mumbai Pro-Palestine Activists Allege Bandra Police Conducted Search Without Warrant, Senior Officer Denies Illegal Detention
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Pro-Palestine Activists Allege Bandra Police Conducted Search Without Warrant, Senior Officer Denies Illegal Detention

Mumbai Pro-Palestine Activists Allege Bandra Police Conducted Search Without Warrant, Senior Officer Denies Illegal Detention

Pro-Palestine activists alleged that Bandra Police conducted a search without a proper warrant and restricted people from leaving the residence for hours. A senior police officer denied illegal detention, saying the inquiry was being conducted according to law amid scrutiny of solidarity activities in Mumbai.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Saturday, September 19, 2026, 12:46 PM IST
Mumbai Pro-Palestine Activists Allege Bandra Police Conducted Search Without Warrant, Senior Officer Denies Illegal Detention
Mumbai Pro-Palestine Activists Allege Bandra Police Conducted Search Without Warrant, Senior Officer Denies Illegal Detention | X

Mumbai: Pro-Palestine activists alleged that the search was conducted by Bandra police without a proper warrant and that others present at the residence were not allowed to leave for several hours, according to sources.

Read Also
Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 52-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹11.50 Lakh In ‘Digital Arrest’ Scam By Fake ATS...
Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 52-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹11.50 Lakh In ‘Digital Arrest’ Scam By Fake ATS...

However, a senior police officer said the inquiry was being conducted in accordance with the law and denied that anyone had been illegally detained.

According to the media reports, the incident comes amid police scrutiny of pro-Palestine solidarity activities across Mumbai. While demonstrations at designated venues such as Azad Maidan have been held after securing necessary permissions, smaller gatherings and local campaigns have reportedly drawn police inquiries and action.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/ 

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source