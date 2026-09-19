Mumbai Pro-Palestine Activists Allege Bandra Police Conducted Search Without Warrant, Senior Officer Denies Illegal Detention | X

Mumbai: Pro-Palestine activists alleged that the search was conducted by Bandra police without a proper warrant and that others present at the residence were not allowed to leave for several hours, according to sources.

However, a senior police officer said the inquiry was being conducted in accordance with the law and denied that anyone had been illegally detained.

According to the media reports, the incident comes amid police scrutiny of pro-Palestine solidarity activities across Mumbai. While demonstrations at designated venues such as Azad Maidan have been held after securing necessary permissions, smaller gatherings and local campaigns have reportedly drawn police inquiries and action.