Thane Transport Crisis: Operators Protest At RTO Over 45-Day Vehicle Fitness Testing Disruption

Transport operators in Thane have demanded the reopening of fitness testing centres and the commencement of vehicle inspections at the Kalyan ATS | File Photo

Thane, October 19, 2026: Commercial vehicle operations across Thane district faced severe disruptions on Monday, October 19, following a protest staged by transport operators at the Thane Regional Transport Office (RTO). Led by the Thane District Truck, Tempo, Tanker, and Bus Transport Service Union, the agitation highlighted the ongoing crisis over delays in vehicle passing and fitness certification processes.

According to the union, vehicle fitness testing centres across Thane district have remained non-operational for the past 45 days, leaving thousands of commercial vehicles—including trucks, tempos, tankers and buses—stranded without mandatory compliance certificates.

Transport operators highlighted that while fitness procedures remain halted, fixed operational costs such as vehicle loan instalments, insurance premiums and regular maintenance continue to pile up, causing severe financial strain.

Union Lists Key Demands

To resolve the escalating crisis, the union outlined two primary demands:

Immediate Reopening Of Local Testing Centres: Prompt restoration of operations across all local fitness testing centres in Thane district.

Operationalisation Of Kalyan ATS: Direct authorisation to commence commercial vehicle fitness checks via the Automated Testing Station (ATS) in Kalyan.

Prominent union figures, including President Vijay Yadav, Vice-President Ramdas Wadhwane and Secretary Santosh Dangare, along with office-bearers, vehicle owners and drivers, participated in the demonstration in large numbers to press the administration for urgent action.

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Union Seeks Urgent Administrative Action

"Vehicle fitness testing is a critical process essential for road safety. However, with testing centres remaining shut for over 45 days, thousands of commercial vehicle operators are suffering heavy financial losses while struggling to meet routine expenses like loans and insurance. We urge the administration to immediately reopen fitness centres and start commercial vehicle testing at the Kalyan Automated Testing Station to ensure a smooth, timely certification workflow,” said Vijay Yadav, President, Thane District Truck, Tempo, Tanker, and Bus Transport Service Union.

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