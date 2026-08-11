Maharashtra EV Push: RTO Offices May Soon Double Up As EV Charging Hubs Under PPP Model

Maharashtra Transport Department is preparing a proposal to set up EV charging stations at all 60 RTO offices, with government vehicles getting priority access before the facilities are opened to the public | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 11, 2026: Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) across Maharashtra could soon become charging points for electric vehicles, with the Transport Department preparing a proposal to set up EV charging stations at all 60 RTO offices in the state. The stations are proposed under a public-private partnership (PPP) model, with the proposal likely to be submitted to the state government shortly.

Transport Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar said the department is working on the proposal as the number of electric vehicles in the state continues to rise. The move is also linked to the state's target of shifting a large share of vehicles to electric mobility by 2047, making the expansion of charging infrastructure an important part of the transition.

Government Vehicles To Get Priority

The proposed stations will initially cater to electric vehicles used by the Transport Department. Under the plan, each station will have the capacity to charge five electric vehicles at a time. Once government vehicles have been charged, the facility will also be made available to members of the public, according to senior Transport Department officials.

The department has already conducted a survey of all RTO offices to identify suitable locations for the charging facilities. The move comes after the Transport Department began procuring electric vehicles under the Maharashtra Electric Vehicle Policy 2025. These vehicles are currently being used for RTO-related operations and will require dedicated charging infrastructure at the offices.

7.72 Lakh EVs Registered In Four Years

The proposal comes against the backdrop of a sharp rise in EV registrations in Maharashtra. As many as 7,72,123 electric vehicles have been registered in the state over the past four years, according to Transport Department data. Electric two-wheelers account for 6,36,000 registrations, or more than 80 per cent of the total.

Officials said the charging stations are expected to serve not only as infrastructure for government EVs but also as an additional public charging network. This could be particularly useful for EV owners who currently face gaps in charging availability.

RTOs May Earn From Charging

The PPP model is expected to reduce the department's direct financial burden. A private operator will be appointed to establish and operate the charging stations, while the government is expected to finalise a revenue-sharing model with the contractor.

Once government vehicles have met their charging requirements, members of the public will be able to use the stations by paying the prescribed charging fee. A share of this revenue could accrue to the Transport Department.

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The proposal, if approved, would turn RTO premises from being purely administrative centres into small EV charging hubs, while allowing the government to expand charging infrastructure without making the entire investment itself.

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