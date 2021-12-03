Thane: Trailer driver arrested for rash driving and negligence killing a 25-year-old motorist

The Shil-Daighar police in Thane have arrested a 30-year-old man and trailer driver for rash driving and negligence and killing a 25-year-old man. The police said the deceased Salman Ramzan Biyani (25), a resident of Mumbra succumbed to his injuries.

According to the police, the complainant was identified as Riyaz Kadar Memon (31). In his statement to police, Menon said he along with Biyani was going to Mahape through Shil-phata road on Biyani's motorcycle MH 05 BT 7650. Biyani was riding the motorcycle and Memon was a pillion rider.

"The accident took place in front of Ralco tyres shop on the Shilphata-Mahape road. The trailer MH 46 H 6242 was rash driving and was at speed and hit the motorcycle. Both Biyani and Memon were hit and fell down," said a police officer.

The police said the incident took place on Thursday at 7:30 pm. The motorcycle came under the tyres.

"The deceased just had a cut near his stomach while he had no injuries on his body part but he still succumbed to his injuries. He was sent to the civic hospital where doctors declared him dead," said a police officer.

A case has been registered under sections 304 (A), 279, 337 and 338 of the Indian penal code. "We have registered a rash driving and negligence case against the trailer driver. The 30-year-old driver was arrested and investigation is going on," said RK. Jadhav, police sub-inspector, Shil-Daighar police station.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 08:58 PM IST