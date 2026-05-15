Thane Tragedy: Multi-Agency Search Intensifies For Missing 52-Year-Old Man In Mithbunder Creek

Rescue teams and local fishermen conduct an intensive search operation in Mithbunder Creek for a missing Thane resident | File Photo

Thane, May 15: A coordinated multi-agency search operation has entered its second day at the Mithbunder Creek in Kopri, Thane (East), following reports of a 52-year-old man falling into the water.

The missing individual has been identified as Datta Lahu Shinalkar, a resident of Parsi Wadi, Kopri Colony.

Man last seen near Ganpati Visarjan Ghat

According to the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), Shinalkar was last spotted on CCTV footage heading towards the Ganpati Visarjan Ghat on May 13, 2026, at approximately 11.45 a.m.

The incident was officially reported to the disaster management portal by Sandeep Jagtap on May 14 at 6.39 p.m.

While search efforts were initiated immediately, rescue teams were forced to temporarily suspend operations late on Thursday night due to low visibility and the dangerously high velocity of the creek’s current.

Multi-agency rescue mission continues

As of the morning of May 15, 2026, a high-level rescue mission is in progress.

The operation is being spearheaded by the Disaster Management Officer and the Divisional Fire Officer, involving a specialised fleet of vehicles and personnel from:

● The Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC)

● Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF)

● Thane Fire Brigade (TFB)

● Local fishermen, led by Prathmesh Kharker, with private boat support

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Divers comb creek for missing man

Rescue divers and boat crews have been combing the creek for over three hours on Friday morning.

Despite the challenging maritime conditions, authorities remain committed to the search. No further updates on the recovery had been confirmed at the time of reporting.

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