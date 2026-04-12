20-Year-Old Youth Feared Drowned In Bhiwandi's Khadoli River, Intensive Search And Rescue Operation Underway

Moinuddin Yakub Munshi & Spot Pic |

Bhiwandi: A 20-year-old youth from Bhiwandi is feared to have drowned in the Khadoli River near Padgha on Sunday afternoon, prompting an intensive search and rescue operation by local authorities.

Moinuddin Had Been Working at a Warehouse in Padgha

The victim has been identified as Moinuddin Yakub Munshi, a resident of New Basti area (near Golden Building) in Bhiwandi. According to initial information, Moinuddin had been working at a warehouse in Padgha for the past year. On Sunday, after completing his routine work, he went to the nearby Khadoli River along with a group of friends for a swim.

Eyewitnesses reported that while bathing in the river, Moinuddin and his friends inadvertently ventured into deeper waters, misjudging the depth. Within moments, they began to struggle and shouted for help. Local residents, alerted by the commotion, rushed to the spot and managed to rescue a few youths from the water. However, Moinuddin reportedly slipped into a deeper section of the river and went missing.

Local Residents Managed to Rescue Few Youths

Upon receiving information about the incident, a team from the Padgha Police Station immediately reached the scene and initiated preliminary inquiries. Simultaneously, the Bhiwandi Fire Brigade was deployed, and trained personnel, along with local divers, launched a search operation in the river.

Despite continuous efforts, the youth remained untraceable at the time of filing this report. Authorities are making all possible attempts to locate him before nightfall, as visibility and river conditions could further complicate the operation after dark.

Meanwhile, the incident has cast a pall of gloom over the New Basti locality. As news of the mishap spread, family members and residents rushed to the riverbank. The youth’s family is reportedly in deep distress, clinging to hope for his safe recovery.

Officials stated that the search operation will continue until the youth is found, and further details are awaited.

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