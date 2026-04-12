Snapped Overhead Wire On Western Railway Throws Mumbai Local Services Into Chaos, Strands Thousands For Five Hours | file pic

Mumbai: A snapped overhead wire on the Western Railway's down fast line between Bhayandar and Naigaon stations threw Mumbai's suburban rail network into chaos on Sunday morning, disrupting services for nearly five hours and stranding thousands of daily commuters during peak hours.

Two Locals and One MEMU Train Held Up Immediately

The break was reported at around 7.52 am. Two locals and one MEMU train were immediately held up at the site. Railway officials rushed diesel engines to move the stranded rakes while a tower wagon was dispatched from Vasai Road to begin emergency repairs. At its peak, the restoration effort involved nearly 50 traction staff, 20 electrical rolling stock personnel, three tower wagons, and two diesel engines. The Divisional Railway Manager and senior electrical engineers were present on site, while operations officials monitored the situation from the control room. The fault believed to have been triggered by a pantograph snagging the wire damaged approximately 700 to 800 metres of overhead equipment, necessitating a lengthy block. Services on the Bhayandar-Naigaon down fast line were restored at 12.47 pm, with the first AC local towards Virar departing at 12.52 pm.

The disruption hit weekend travellers especially hard. Sundays are typically a busy travel day for passengers heading to Dahanu and Palghar popular weekend getaway destinations north of Mumbai many of whom had planned early morning trips. With 20 trains cancelled and 50 running significantly late, commuters were left crowding platforms with no clear information on when their trains would arrive. For those travelling with families or on day trips, the five-hour breakdown turned a leisure outing into an ordeal. Western Railway has not yet issued an official statement on the root cause of the wire failure.

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