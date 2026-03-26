Thane Tragedy: Fire Breaks Out In Viviana Mall Garbage Room; No Injuries Reported

Fire at Viviana Mall’s garbage room was contained quickly, with no injuries reported by authorities | File Photo

Thane, March 26: A fire broke out on the premises of Viviana Mall in Thane (West) on Thursday evening, triggering a prompt response from the local fire brigade and disaster management teams. No injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.

Fire reported in garbage room

According to the Thane Municipal Corporation’s (TMC) Disaster Management Cell, the blaze was reported at approximately 5:08 PM on March 26. The fire originated in the Wet Garbage Room located on the ground floor toward the rear of the mall.

Emergency response and containment

Upon receiving the alert, emergency teams led by Chief Fire Officer Girish Zalke rushed to the scene.

The mobilisation included:

. One fire engine and one rescue vehicle.

. One jumbo water tanker.

. Disaster Management personnel equipped with a pickup vehicle.

The combined efforts of the fire brigade and disaster management staff ensured the flames were completely extinguished by 5:50 PM.

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No injuries reported, cause under investigation

"The situation was brought under control within an hour. Fortunately, there were no injuries to mall staff or visitors," a civic official confirmed. While the exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined, authorities have secured the area to ensure public safety.

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