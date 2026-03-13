Thane Tragedy: Fire Breaks Out At Baba Pav Bhaji Fast Food Centre Near Vasant Vihar, No Injuries Reported

Fire brigade teams douse a kitchen fire at Baba Pav Bhaji and Fast Food Centre near Vasant Vihar Circle in Thane West | File Photo

Thane, March 13, 2026: A fire broke out at the Baba Pav Bhaji and Fast Food Center near Vasant Vihar Circle in Thane (West) earlier today. The incident was reported to the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) at approximately 12:24 PM by a local resident, Ms Madhuri Sathe.

Fire started in kitchen chimney

The blaze originated in the kitchen of the 600-square-foot establishment, which consists of a ground floor, a first floor and a terrace. Preliminary observations indicate that the fire ignited within the kitchen chimney before spreading to the electrical wiring and various plastic materials stored in the kitchen area.

Employees evacuated safely

At the time of the outbreak, eight employees were working inside the premises; however, all managed to evacuate safely without sustaining any injuries.

Emergency response and firefighting operation

A coordinated emergency response was immediately launched, involving personnel from the Chitalsar-Manpada Police Station, MSEDCL (Mahavitran), the RDMC with one pickup vehicle and the Thane Fire Brigade with one fire engine.

Through the joint efforts of the fire department and disaster management teams, the fire was completely extinguished and the situation was brought under control. No casualties or injuries were reported, and authorities are currently monitoring the site to ensure continued safety.

