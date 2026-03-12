Thane News: Fire At Rustomjee Aziano Cafe Extinguished; No Injuries Reported

Fire At Rustomjee Aziano Cafe Extinguished; No Injuries Reported |

​Thane: A minor fire broke out at a cafe on the ground floor of the Rustomjee Aziano building in Thane (West) on Wednesday night. According to the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), the incident was reported at approximately 9:16 PM at the Cacao & Cream Cafe, located near Gaurav Sweets.

​The blaze reportedly originated from an electric deep-fryer machine within the establishment. At the time of the incident, four employees were working inside the cafe, which serves cakes and coffee; all staff members managed to evacuate safely as soon as the fire was detected.

​Emergency responders, including the Rabodi Police, RDMC personnel with a pickup vehicle, and the Thane Fire Brigade with a rescue vehicle and fire engine, arrived promptly at the scene. The teams successfully extinguished the flames, preventing further spread. Authorities have confirmed that no injuries were reported, and the situation is currently under control.

