Thane Tragedy: Fire Breaks Out In Kalwa Apartment Due To Washing Machine Glitch, No Injuries Reported

Thane, Feb 25: A fire broke out in a residential apartment in the Kalwa area of Thane on Wednesday afternoon. While the incident caused brief panic in the locality, authorities confirmed that the blaze was successfully extinguished and no casualties or injuries were reported.

The Incident

According to the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Disaster Management Cell, the fire was reported at approximately 12:00 PM on February 25, 2026. The incident occurred in Room 701, located on the seventh floor of Building No. 2 in the Ozone Valley complex, Parsik Nagar.

The apartment is owned by Mr Kiran Irap. Preliminary reports from the Retibandar Beat Fire Station indicate that the fire originated from a washing machine within the premises.

Emergency Response

Upon receiving the alert, emergency units were immediately dispatched to the scene. The response team included:

Assistant Commissioner Mrs Lalitha Jadhav, who personally supervised the site.

Thane Fire Brigade personnel equipped with two rescue vehicles.

Technical staff from Torrent Power to manage electrical safety.

Current Status

Firefighters managed to douse the flames completely within a short duration. "The situation was brought under control swiftly through coordinated efforts. There are no reports of any injuries to residents or personnel at the site," a civic official stated.

The cause of the technical failure in the appliance is currently under observation, and the situation at the building remains stable.

